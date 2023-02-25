Jake Paul has become one of the most talked-about names in the world of boxing over the last few years. 'The Problem Child' is just six fights deep into his pro career and being in the sport for just over three years, he has shown considerable improvement in his fighting ability.

'The Problem Child' has constantly raised the level of opposition he has fought inside the squared circle and as of now, he is set for the toughest challenge of his career so far against Tommy Fury.

Going into his fight against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul sat down for an interview with Max Kellerman. While discussing a variety of topics during the interview, 'The Problem Child' was asked to reveal his future plans and ambitions in the sport of boxing. To which Paul replied by claiming that he was going to be a world champion:

"I am going to be a world champion. Simple and plain, it's a clear goal and I know I can do it. I spar against world champions, I train with world champions, my coaches, two of them are world champions. So, I know I what it takes, I know I'm capable of it."

Watch the interview below:

Tyson Fury gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has given his prediction for the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. The two will lock horns later this weekend on Sunday, February 26.

Going into the fight, 'The Problem Child' has emerged as the betting favorite to get the job done against Tommy Fury. However, Tommy Fury is certain that his younger half-brother will walk out of the fight victorious.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Tommy Fury suggested that 'TNT' will knockout 'The Problem Child' and stated:

"Listen, Tommy will knock him out 100 percent. There's not one doubt in my mind. I see all the boxers, like all these so-called top boxers picking Jake Paul to win, I'm not sure if it's jealousy because they don't make money and Tommy's making millions in his eighth fight or if they're really deluded that much."

Watch the interview below:

