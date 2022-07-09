"I didn't remember anything" - Tyson Fury details how physical tussles during Deontay Wilder trilogy urged him to retire

Tyson Fury has reflected on his grueling trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder and claims the physical pain he felt during the contest is what made him consider retirement.

The conclusion of the Fury-Wilder rivalry took place last October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After being destroyed by 'The Gypsy King' in their second bout, 'The Bronze Bomber' showcased massive improvements and dropped Fury twice in the fourth round.

However, the Brit displayed his incredible powers of recovery to get off the canvas and dominate Wilder for the rest of the fight. Fury dropped the American in round 10 before landing a devastating right hook in the 11th round to end the fight.

Watch the fight highlights of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3:

Here's what Fury said, as per a tweet by talkSPORT's Michael Benson:

"I had lumps on the back of my head like fists. I was concussed, I didn't remember anything. I was thinking, 'Did I get put down four times?' I thought, 'I think it's time to call it a day.''

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has said the Deontay Wilder trilogy fight prompted his decision to retire: "I had lumps on the back of my head like fists. I was concussed, I didn't remember anything. I was thinking, 'Did I get put down four times?' I thought, 'I think it's time to call it a day.'" Tyson Fury has said the Deontay Wilder trilogy fight prompted his decision to retire: "I had lumps on the back of my head like fists. I was concussed, I didn't remember anything. I was thinking, 'Did I get put down four times?' I thought, 'I think it's time to call it a day.'"

After conquering Wilder, Fury fought against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans. Following his sensational knockout win, 'The Gypsy King' announced he would hang up his gloves for professional boxing and only take part in exhibition contests.

Watch the full fight replay between Fury and Whyte:

Other heavyweights are not convinced that Tyson Fury has retired

Despite stating on several occasions that he is not planning to continue his professional boxing career, fellow heavyweights like Joe Joyce believe Tyson Fury will return to the ring.

Following a recent knockout win over Christian Hammer, Joyce questioned why Fury had not relinquished his WBC belt. He stated in an interview with SecondsOut:

"I'd love that fight if he's gonna come out of retirement... I mean obviously he's going to wait and watch the AJ-Usyk fight but I'm not putting words into his mouth. He can do whatever he wants. If he's truly retired, he can vacate the belts and then I'll capture them."

Watch the full interview with Joyce on SecondsOut:

With the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for August 20 in Jeddah, many believe Fury will fight the winner. 'The Gypsy King' would have the opportunity to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far