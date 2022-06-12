"Intelligent people" - Kubrat Pulev expresses his love for English boxing fans

Kubrat Pulev has expressed his love for English boxing fans ahead of his rematch with Dereck Chisora on July 9 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

Pulev and Chisora previously met in the ring in 2016 in Hamburg for the EBU European Heavyweight Championship. The Bulgarian was awarded a split-decision points victory despite dominating the Brit over 12 rounds

Here's what Pulev said in an interview with iFL TV:

"I like London, I like England. Nice people, good people, intelligent people. Open, good, you know, smart. I like to speak with people like that."

Watch the full interview:

Since their bout, Pulev has only lost one fight, which was against Anthony Joshua back in 2020. 'The Cobra' challenged 'AJ' at Wembley Arena for the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight Championships and was knocked out in the ninth round.

Meanwhile, 'War' has strung together a total of six losses, this time against the likes of Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker and Oleksandr Usyk.

Now 41 and 38 years old, both Kubrat Pulev and Dereck Chisora are in the twilight stages of their careers. However, with Chisora's come-forward, aggressive style, an entertaining spectacle is possible between the two veterans.

Watch the fight highlights of Pulev and Chisora's first encounter:

Kubrat Pulev still has hopes of becoming a world champion

Kubrat Pulev continued by stating that he would like to win a world title before he hangs up his gloves and believes this is the only thing that is missing from his boxing resume. In the same interview, he said:

"Only have a world heavyweight title, that's it... Now I am number ten in boxrec, you know, in heavyweight division. Chisora is number six and let's fight, it's interesting."

The Bulgarian's first attempt at becoming a world champion was when he fought Wladimir Klitchsko back in 2014. Pulev experienced some success early on in the fight but was knocked out with a devastating left hook in the fifth round.

Watch Klitchsko knock out Pulev below:

With Kubrat Pulev not being ranked highly by the WBO, IBF, WBA or WBA, it is extremely unlikely that 'The Cobra' will face Joshua, Usyk or Fury in the future. However, if he beats Chisora, it is possible that he could fight Daniel Dubois for the WBA (Regular) belt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far