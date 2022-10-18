Is Deontay Wilder going to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. next?

Deontay Wilder is likely going to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. next.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to action this Saturday against Robert Helenius. The bout was his first since being knocked out by Tyson Fury last October in their trilogy bout for the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Despite being out for over a year, the former champion didn't skip a beat. In the first round, Wilder put out 'The Nordic Nightmare' with an enigmatic right hand to earn the victory. As matters stand, the Alabama native is right back in the title conversation.

However, before the former champion can fight for gold, Deontay Wilder will likely have to go through Andy Ruiz Jr. next. For his part, 'Destroyer' picked up a decision win over Luis Ortiz last month, a second straight win.

All four fighter, Wilder and Ruiz and their latest opponents, are signed to the same promotion. Hence, it came as no surprise when talkSPORT's Michael Benson reported that the WBC will order the pair to fight next.

The WBC are now expected to order Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury's next mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight world title.

The winner is expected to meet Tyson Fury inside the ring with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line. 'The Gypsy King' is set to face Derek Chisora in their trilogy matchup in December.

Deontay Wilder discusses fighting Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder is open to fighting Tyson Fury for the fourth time.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Gyspy King' have clashed three times in the past, with the series currently sitting at 2-0-1 in the Brit's favor. However, all three fights have been fireworks, with Wilder knocking Fury down multiple times.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went to war in one of the most memorable trilogy fights of all time.



Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went to war in one of the most memorable trilogy fights of all time.

In boxing, it's extremely rare for a fourth fight between two boxers to happen. It's even more rare when a series sits so lopsided in one direction.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Deontay Wilder discussed a possible fourth meeting with Tyson Fury. The former champion made it clear that he's down for it:

"The heavyweight division is very small. I'm still a big fish in the business, especially here in America. As long as we're all in the same division and all still currently fighting, why not? It only can lead to that. With all that being said, it's definitely a possibility."

While it's good that the former champion is open to a fourth meeting with the Brit, and his wish may be granted sooner rather than later. If both men win their next contests, a quadrilogy would be on the cards.

