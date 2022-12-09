Is Floyd Mayweather undefeated?

No. Floyd Mayweather is not undefeated. While 'Money' is widely considered to be the greatest boxer to have ever lived thanks to his undefeated professional boxing record, he has lost a few fights during his amateur days.

According to BoxRec, Mayweather was defeated nine times during his amateur days with his most high-profile loss coming at the 1996 Olympics against Serafim Todorov. The loss came in the semi-finals of the competition as the judges scored the bout 10-9 in favor of the Bulgarian.

Following his loss to Serafim Todorov, Floyd Mayweather entered the professional circuit and the rest is history. 'Money' went on to attain an undefeated record of 50-0 and won world championships in five different weight classes, beating 24 world champions along the way.

Moreover, during an illustrious career that lasted over two decades, Mayweather established himself as the biggest PPV star the sport has ever seen. Since competing in his last professional bout in 2017 against Conor McGregor, 'Money' has continued to fight in exhibition bouts in an attempt to add to his enormous wealth.

Floyd Mayweather wants to buy an NBA team

During a recent public event, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he is planning to buy an NBA team. An avid fan of basketball, 'Money' revealed that he has put up over $2 billion with one of his business partners to own an NBA franchise:

“I’ve been working on buying a NBA team outright. One of my other business partners, Brent Johnson, he’s here. So we’ve been working on the NBA team for a while now. It’s kinda, it’s rough."

While further suggesting that the new franchise could be in Las Vegas, Seattle or they could end up buying an already existing NBA team, Mayweather said:

“It could be the Vegas franchise. It could be the Seattle franchise or I could be buying a franchise that’s already up and running. So the first offer, we offered them a little over $2 billion for majority ownership. Do I have it? Absolutely, I have it, but it didn’t happen overnight. It didn’t happen overnight. It’s a lot when you have so many different businesses all around the world. It’s a lot.”

Watch Floyd Mayweather speak about the same below:

