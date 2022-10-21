Is Jake Paul richer than KSI?

Jake Paul and KSI are amongst the most famous social media personalities to have come out over the last decade. While both started their journey by making videos at a very young age, they have diversified into various entertainment industry verticals.

This has helped both of them gain a lot of financial success as well. However, 'The Problem Child' is likely wealthier than the Brit, as per the information available in the public domain.

After years of making videos on YouTube, Paul has dedicated his life to boxing over the last couple of years. The same has been the reason behind his unprecedented financial success. According to The Tech Outlook, Jake Paul's net worth as of 2022 stands at about an estimated $60 million, thanks to his boxing and business endeavors.

On the flip side, apart from boxing, KSI has been quite focused on his music career and being active on YouTube. As a result, the Brit has an estimated net worth of about $25 million per Celebrity Net Worth. He is also the co-owner of PRIME Hydration, along with Logan Paul, Jake's older brother.

However, both Paul and KSI have shared their desire to fight each other over the years. Thankfully for fans, the fight will likely happen sometime next year and will undoubtedly be the biggest social media boxing matchup in history.

When will Jake Paul fight again?

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring later this month on October 29. This time, Paul will be fighting MMA legend Anderson Silva at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul's last fight came against Tyron Woodley, which took place in December last year. 'The Problem Child' walked away with a KO victory in the sixth round of the fight after landing a vicious right hand.

While 'The Problem Child' has been on a successful run in boxing, he can expect a different challenge against Anderson Silva. Paul has not fought anyone with Silva's height and reach before. Moreover, despite his age, 'The Spider' is still a dangerous striker who can knock people out.

Anderson Silva is undoubtedly the toughest challenge of Jake Paul's boxing career so far. It remains to be seen if 'The Problem Child' can continue his winning run or if Silva manages to derail Paul's hype train come October 29.

Poll : 0 votes