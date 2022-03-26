Jaime Munguia vs. Danny Jacobs in talks for fight next

Jaime Munguia and Danny Jacobs are in talks to fight each other next, according to Dan Rafael.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jamie Munguia vs Daniel Jacobs is reportedly now in talks. [According to @DanRafael1 Jamie Munguia vs Daniel Jacobs is reportedly now in talks. [According to @DanRafael1]

"Representatives for Jaime Munguia and Daniel Jacobs have begun discussing a a fight between them that would headline a DAZN card this summer. The sources said that Munguia co-promoter Golden Boy and Jacobs’ team of promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and manager Keith Connolly are in talks for a fight that likely would take place slightly north of the 160-pound middleweight limit. Jacobs’ last three fights have been at super middleweight."

Jaime Munguia is coming off a third-round stoppage victory against D'Mitrius Ballard. At only 25 years of age, Munguia has a record of 39-0 with 31 knockouts. However, since moving up to middleweight, the Mexican has failed to fight a world class opponent.

Jacobs, meanwhile, suffered the fourth loss of his career when he lost a controversial split decision against John Ryder on February 12. Older than Munguia by ten years, 'Miracle Man' is in the twilight of his professional career and this could be one of his last fights before he retires.

Despite coming off a defeat, Jacobs would be a massive step-up for Jaime Munguia. The American is a two-time middleweight world champion and has shared the ring with pound-for-pound fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. He has also beaten top contenders like Maciej Sulęcki and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Hence, a fight against Jacobs would bolster Munguia's resume and give him the high-level experience he needs to challenge the top fighters in the middleweight division.

The two boxers share a common opponent in Gabriel Rosado who they both fought fairly recently. Jacobs won a tough, split-decision victory in 2020, whereas Munguia dominated Rosado over 12 rounds to capture a unanimous decision.

Regardless, a bout between these two fighters will portray where they both are in their careers. A convincing victory for Munguia would suggest he is ready to fight for a world title at middleweight. Likewise, a win or a good performance by Jacobs may imply that he is not ready to hang up his gloves yet.

