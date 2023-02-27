Jake Paul beaten by Tommy Fury via split decision

The highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ended with a split-decision victory in favor of 'TNT'.

Going into the fight, both fighters made bold claims of not letting the fight go to the scorecards. However, the fight ended up being extremely close and both fighters failed to finish the fight within the scheduled eight rounds.

Fury started the fight off strongly and was pounding on pressure on Paul from the first bell. As the rounds went on, 'The Problem Child' started to find a home for his vicious right hand. However, unlike his opponents in the past, 'TNT' was able to withstand his power.

The fight had its controversial moments as Jake Paul had a point deduction in the fifth round of the fight for holding down Fury's head. Interestingly, in the very next round, 'TNT' suffered a point deduction as well.

The fight was extremely close going into the final round and both fighters started the eighth round strongly. However, it was 'The Problem Child' who found early success as he knocked down Fury with a stiff jab. But the knockdown didn't seem to be enough for Paul to earn the victory as the fight ended with a split decision victory in favor of 'TNT'. The scorecards read 74-75, 76-73, and 76-73.

Will Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury again?

'The Problem Child' had his toughest test inside the squared circle last night. Paul entered the fight against someone who was a real 'pro-boxer' for the first time and ended up suffering the first loss of his career.

However, going into the fight, there were a lot of question marks surrounding Jake Paul's claim of being a legitimate boxer. While 'The Problem Child' fell short of getting a win over Tommy Fury, he certainly proved to everyone that he's a real boxer himself.

However, Paul looks set to get the opportunity to avenge his loss to Tommy Fury as we will most likely see a rematch between the two later this year. It is worth noting that there was a rematch clause in place if Jake Paul were to lose the fight. And with that being the case, the rivalry between the two seems far from over.

