"That little boy has better boxing than you"- Jake Paul gets ridiculed for criticizing Gervonta Davis' opinion on Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji 

Fans aren't happy with Jake Paul's insults towards Gervonta Davis.

'The Problem Child' has emerged as the face of influencer boxing since making his professional debut in January 2020. Paul has earned a 5-0 undefeated record and scored knockouts over names such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

With that in mind, the 25-year-old's opinion on influencer boxing holds a fair bit of weight. Earlier this week, Paul decided to give his influencer boxing pound-for-pound list. Naturally, he, alongside his brother, owns the top of the rankings.

While a lot of fans have taken the new trend too well, not all boxers have. One such name is Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' replied to Paul's pound-for-pound list and stated that not all the names on the list were great, to put it lightly.

See his tweet below:

Gervonta Davis @Gervontaa Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has given his pound-for-pound ranking of influencer boxing:



Jake Paul

Logan Paul

Slim & KSI

Gib

Doctor Mike & FaZe Sensei Jake Paul has given his pound-for-pound ranking of influencer boxing:Jake PaulLogan PaulSlim & KSIGibDoctor Mike & FaZe Sensei 📋 Jake Paul has given his pound-for-pound ranking of influencer boxing:1⃣ Jake Paul2⃣ Logan Paul3⃣ Slim & KSI4⃣ Gib5⃣ Doctor Mike & FaZe Sensei They all ass! twitter.com/michaelbensonn… They all ass! twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

In response, Jake Paul blasted the lightweight champion. He also opined that Davis's former promoter, Floyd Mayweather, will make more money for a rumored exhibition boxing match with YouTube star Deji than 'Tank' does.

See Paul's tweet below:

While some fans might've thought the insult was funny, it's safe to say that not everyone liked it. Some fans responded to Paul and stated that Davis is level above the YouTuber in the boxing ring, and that his opinion holds weight.

Other fans also replied stating that if they fought, 'Tank' would knock out 'The Problem Child'.

FranksitoMMA 🐐 @FrankiVzla @jakepaul That little boy has better boxing than you, more legacy than you, never been stunned by a retired wrestler and isn't looking to face MMA fighters with CTE or a broken leg in his last fight. He definitely has to stay in his place. @jakepaul That little boy has better boxing than you, more legacy than you, never been stunned by a retired wrestler and isn't looking to face MMA fighters with CTE or a broken leg in his last fight. He definitely has to stay in his place.

Elchapo @Elchapo996 @jakepaul Don’t act like you ain’t mad Deji fighting someone harder then you’ve ever faced @jakepaul Don’t act like you ain’t mad Deji fighting someone harder then you’ve ever faced😂😂

xhan @XhanPart2 @jakepaul He KOs you little man. he fights world champions. you fight old dudes in the decline of they career @jakepaul He KOs you little man. he fights world champions. you fight old dudes in the decline of they career

Drxpp @DripSnkrz @jakepaul u also mad floyd fighting deji @jakepaul u also mad floyd fighting deji 😂😂😂

Could Jake Paul fight Gervonta Davis?

Despite their back-and-forth, there's no chance that Jake Paul could ever box Gervonta Davis.

'The Problem Child' has spent the entirety of his career up at cruiserweight. His upcoming return against Anderson Silva will see him drop to 187-pounds, and Paul has stated that he plans to drop as low as 175-pounds in the future.

Even if the 25-year-old drops down that much, he would still be massive compared to 'Tank'. Davis has fought the majority of his career down at 135-pounds, and isn't even big for the weight class. However, he's teased a move to 140-pounds in the past.

Given the massive weight difference, there's no chance the two men could ever fight in a professionally sanctioned fight. While an exhibition matchup could be on the table, it's not likely that it will happen.

Despite this, the two men have continued going back and forth over social media over the last few years. Last year, Jake Paul stated that his "hit list" includes Davis.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Gervonta Davis responded to Jake Paul putting him on his list Gervonta Davis responded to Jake Paul putting him on his list 👀 https://t.co/s7Fpw6zXvU

