"He knows that I'm the money fight for him" - Jake Paul states he's the biggest fight for Conor McGregor right now

With Jake Paul being the face of many headlines in the boxing world right now, there's a clear suggestion of him being one of the sport's biggest names. Despite only having five fights as a professional, he has taken each bout in his stride.

'The Problem Child' is following a unique approach and marketing his profile in an effective way. He's used his social media background and his loyal fanbase to help draw more attention to his boxing career and the sport itself. His antics and statements outside the ring have also gone a considerable way in building his notoriety.

Conor McGregor has been a key name that Paul has targeted with his trash talk. If he keeps it going, it could potentially lead to a massive fight against the UFC superstar in the future.

During an interview with Es News, Paul spoke about McGregor and said:

"He's been looking and paying attention to everything the whole entire time. He has to. Numbers don't lie and at the end of the day, very few times in decades and centuries do massive names and massive fighters come out of the woodworks."

Paul then went on to add:

"No one has done what I've done in five fights, no one has sold this many pay-per-views in five fights, no one has sold out this many venues in five fights. So, as far as I'm concerned, I'm the new kid on the block, I'm the new king on the block, highest paid [and] the numbers prove it. He has to pay attention and he knows that I'm the money fight for him. Who else is he gonna go and fight right now?"

Is Jake Paul as big of a fighting star as Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather?

In terms of fighting career and ability, Jake Paul is miles off the achievements that Mayweather and McGregor have earned. However, his profile and brand are the same caliber as the older athletes.

Paul's fourth professional fight against Tyron Woodley reportedly ammassed around 500,000 pay-per-view buys. McGregor's fifth MMA fight was in the CFC (Chaos Fighting Championships).

In Floyd Mayweather's fifth professional fight, he fought on the undercard of his uncles' fights, which were promoted by Bob Arum. Although some had heard of the American from his Olympic Games run, he was nowhere near the level of relevance that Jake Paul currently has.

