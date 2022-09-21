"It's like a repeated crime here"- Jake Paul alleges Eddie Hearn bribed the judge officiating Taylor vs. Serrano

Jake Paul made a bold statement claiming Eddie Hearn bribed the judge officiating the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano bout, which took place earlier this year.

The two headlined Madison Square Garden in what was arguably the biggest event in female boxing history. While the fight turned out to be extremely close, Katie Taylor managed to edge out a split decision win. However, 'The Problem Child' suggests that Glenn Feldman, who scored the bout 97-93 in favor of Taylor, could've been bribed by Matchroom Boxing.

It is worth noting that Glenn Feldman recently came under fire during the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk as well. The American was the only one who scored the bout in favor of 'AJ', which raised a lot of eyebrows. Speaking about the same during an interview with iFL TV, Paul said:

"There's this judge, Glenn Feldman, who scored such a big gap for Taylor, gave rounds that Amanda clearly won to Taylor. Then this judge Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone who watched the fight went, 'It's not a split decision, Usyk had a runaway victory, clearly won the fight.' And this judge Glenn Feldman gives it to Anthony Joshua. "

Jake Paul added:

"It's like a repeated crime here and this type of sh*t, I'm gonna call it out in boxing because it's bulls**t and clearly this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing."

Watch the interview below:

Chael Sonnen believes the boxing community is scared of Jake Paul's success

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has claimed that the boxing community is scared of Jake Paul's success inside the boxing ring.

'The Problem Child' entered the boxing ring for the first time back in 2018 and has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in the sport thanks to his prior popularity on social media. However, he is also extremely dedicated towards the sport and has already started to see success inside the ring.

Speaking about the same during a recent interaction with MiddleEasy, Chael Sonnen stated:

"I'm just sharing with you the psychology. We have seen this before. The boxing community is scared to death that a 25-year-old is gonna step in and be able to beat people. And he's already beat world champions. He's knocked out world champions."

Watch the video below:

