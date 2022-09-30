"I think we should do that"- Jake Paul claims he is open to fight his brother Logan Paul inside the boxing ring

Jake Paul has made a bold statement suggesting that he is willing to fight his brother Logan paul.

It is worth noting that the two have expressed a desire to step inside the boxing ring against each other on multiple occasions. While many would suggest that this won't be worth it, the Paul brothers' desire to put on the biggest shows could eventually make them do it.

During a recent episode of his show, BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' spoke about potentially getting into the ring against Logan Paul. While suggesting that they should do it, the 25-year-old said:

"I'm about to fight Logan. What? Yeah, I think we want to do it, I think we should do it just because no one's ever done it."

It is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' has had a better run inside the boxing ring when compared to Logan Paul. While 'The Maverick' has had one amateur fight, one pro fight, and one exhibition, the 25-year-old has had one amateur bout and five pro fights.

As of now, Jake Paul is set to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29. The bout is set to be the toughest challenge of Paul's career, and if he manages to beat 'The Spider', he will definitely be able to prove his naysayers wrong.

Jake Paul reveals what Logan Paul told him following his loss to KSI

'The Problem Child' has revealed that his brother Logan Paul was pretty drunk following his loss to KSI and asked him to fight KSI for their family name.

While in conversation with Tyron Woodley during the recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' revealed where the rivalry against KSI started. While suggesting that Logan Paul was pretty distraught following his loss to the Brit, the 25-year-old said:

"What it comes down to, is like s**t talk and like things that he said about my family back in 2017 and he beat Logan, right? Like before they became 'friends'. He [Logan Paul] was drunk in the sprinter van and I could tell how badly he was emotionally hurting. Logan grabbed me, literally by the neck and was like 'you have to beat KSI for our family.'"

