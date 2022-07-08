"I would love to beat his a**" - Jake Paul on if he and Tyson Fury were in the same weight class

Jake Paul declared his desire to battle Tyson Fury, while claiming that the 'Gypsy King' failed to follow through on their bet.

Jake Paul was scheduled to battle Tyson's younger brother, Tommy Fury, on August 6th. However, the Brit was denied entry into the United States. The exact reason has yet to be confirmed, but there has been speculation that the Fury brothers' ties to Irish drug trafficker Daniel Kinahan are the reason.

Jake Paul had the chance to give his assessment of the situation, as well as the Fury's in general, while speaking with Fight Hype. The 'Problem Child' revealed that he had attempted to make his one million dollar bet with Tyson Fury legally binding, but found no reply.

He also made the bold claim that he wished he could "beat his a**," but further admitted it would take a while to get to his weight division.

"Even when he made the one million bet with me, we reached out to his lawyer to put the money into escrow and never heard anything from them. So they're all talk, and I wish me and Tyson were in the same weight class because I would just love to beat his a--... Man I would have to eat a lot of Twinkies to get as fat as him, man."

Hasim Rahman Jr. and the YouTuber will now square off on August 6th. Jake released an Instagram post to hype up the match and give some background as to why Hasim was selected.

Tommy Fury said he will fight Jake Paul in a neutral country

Due to his denial of access to the U.S. appearing to be the driving reason behind this cancelation, Tommy Fury released a statement on the matter. 'TNT' did state his optimism that once the situation has sorted itself out, the fight will go ahead.

He confirmed that he had left the matter in the hands of his lawyers before making the challenge for 'The Problem Child' to face him in a neutral country, where both fighters should be immediately granted access.

