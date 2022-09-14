"We don't need to do all the s*** talk" - Jake Paul explains what will be the selling factor for his next fight against Anderson Silva on October 29 

Jake Paul doesn't feel like he has to talk trash with Anderson Silva to sell their fight.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December. Their first outing last August saw Paul score a controversial split-decision win. The second outing saw the YouTuber lay 'T-Wood' out cold on the canvas.

Since then, the 25-year-old has had multiple fight cancelations. He was first set to face Tommy Fury on August 6, but 'TNT' was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr. 'Gold Blooded' then missed out on his fight with Paul as he suffered from weight-cutting issues.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is now set to return on October 29 against Anderson Silva in Arizona. The duo will headline a Showtime pay-per-view and is expected to have one of the biggest fights of 2022.

Ahead of the matchup, Jake Paul didn't feel the need to insult the legend. The 25-year-old has hyped up most of his fights thus far by talking trash and getting headlines, but that won't be the case this time, apparently.

In an interview with Morning Kombat yesterday, the YouTuber explained:

"This is such a high level fight, two massive names who have earned a ton of respect. I've obviously been knocking people out, coming off a KO of the year. He knocked out Bruno Machado and Tito Ortiz, and beats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This is a really tough challenge, and that's what sells it. We don't need to do all the s*** talk."

Watch his comments below:

Will Jake Paul defeat Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul is currently the underdog in his fight with Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' is undefeated in his boxing career thus far, and minus a close first bout with Tyron Woodley, he's been virtually unchallenged. Moreover, he then ended the book on his rivalry with 'The Chosen One' in the rematch.

Despite his success in the ring so far, the 25-year-old is the underdog for his return.

'The Spider' returned to boxing after a 16 years long layoff in 2021, and scored a victory over former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Silva then scored a knockout win over former UFC champion Tito Ortiz last September.

Due to his high-profile victories, the 47-year-old is currently the favorite in his fight with Jake Paul. However, the YouTuber has the power to spring an upset.

