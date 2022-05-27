Former NBA player Glen Davis set to fight on Jake Paul's return in August

Jake Paul will be back in August, and former NBA player Glen Davis will fight on his undercard.

Over the past few years, there's been an uptick in other athletes attempting to move into combat sports. Names such as Nate Robinson, Deron Williams, and Frank Gore have all put down either the football or the basketball to pick up the gloves.

It appears that Davis will now attempt to do the same thing. As reported by Shams Charania, 'Big Baby' will make his boxing debut on August 13. His debut is set to be a key undercard bout on the undercard of Jake Paul's return on that date.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders. Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders.

This won't be the first time that 'The Problem Child' has opted for a former athlete to fight on his undercard. Paul's last fight in December 2021 saw Deron Williams and Gore square off in a heavyweight encounter.

Davis will now look to become the second NBA player to pick up a victory on the undercard of a Paul bout. The promotion was originally hoping to pair him with another former basketball veteran, Larry Sanders. However, he was unavailable due to being a part of the Big 3.

As of now, Davis doesn't have an opponent for his debut. However, Jake Paul is already attempting to entice other sporting figures to face the former NBA star in the ring.

On Twitter, 'The Problem Child' asked if any NFL or NHL players want to fight 'Big Baby'.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Any NFL or NHL players willing to step in the ring with Big Baby?

Who will Jake Paul fight in his return to the ring?

Like Glen Davis, Paul too doesn't have an opponent for August. As of now, we only have a few details regarding the entire card.

'The Problem Child' hasn't fought since December 2021, a knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Following the bout, he's called out many big UFC stars, including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz.

However, the 25-year-old has been unable to secure a bout with any of the three MMA stars. That being said, 'The Problem Child' has been linked to fights with former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping.

However, fans can expect an announcement regarding Paul and Davis' opponents in the weeks to come. Needless to say, 'The Problem Child' will hope to secure a worthy opponent for his next appearance inside the ring as he continues to evolve in the sport of boxing.

