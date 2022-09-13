"You don’t play games with Anderson Silva" - Jake Paul gets a major warning from Chael Sonnen 

Jake Paul believes that Anderson Silva will be his toughest in-ring challenge till now, although he has fought and beaten UFC welterweight legend Tyron Woodley twice.

‘The Problem Child’ claims himself to be a huge fan of ‘The Spider’ and seems prepared to exterminate the combat veteran in his sixth professional boxing fight.

However, Paul received a stern warning from Chael Sonnen, who was hosting a recent press conference for Paul vs. Silva.

After exiting the UFC, 47-year-old Silva is now on a two-fight win streak in boxing, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in 2021.

'The American Gangster’ told Jake Paul:

“You made a lot of headlines, you sold a lot of tickets and filled up some arenas, but the fun is over. You don’t play games with Anderson Silva.”

Jake Paul responded:

“Aye, the fun was over day one of boxing okay...The fun was over on day one of boxing. I signed up for the hardest sport in the world and I love it, that’s what I am built for and I love a challenge... This is my toughest fight yet and I am prepared."

Watch the Paul vs. Silva press conference below:

5-0 as a professional boxer, Paul has knocked out all of his opponents so far. He was looking to face a professional boxer in his sixth appearance and tried to rope in Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. ‘TNT’ Fury backed out citing visa issues and Rahman Jr. pulled out due to weight issues.

Left without an opponent, Paul explored several other options before finalizing Anderson Silva as his next in-ring rival.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Date, Venue, and How to Watch the fight live

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a potential catchweight (187 lbs) bout on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. However, Box Rec reports Paul vs. Silva to be an eight-round cruiserweight bout. The event will be available live on Showtime pay-per-view.

The undercard is yet to be revealed. That said, Paul vs. Silva has already created a buzz in the combat world. Despite Aderson Silva’s age, he has looked brilliant in his last two fights and just might stop the rampaging YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Edited by Virat Deswal