Jake Paul and KSI trade barbs over social media as their long-term feud roars on - "You wanna challenge me in everything except an actual fight"

Jake Paul and KSI recently exchanged verbal jabs on social media as the duo got engaged in a challenge on Twitter.

KSI is set to make his return to boxing on August 27 this year. He hasn't fought since his split decision win against Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul in their rematch.

The YouTuber recently announced his return date. He is yet to name an opponent or a venue. KSI challenged 'The Problem Child' to fight on the same card and to see who draws bigger pay-per-numbers. He wrote on Twitter:

"You should fight on your own card on the 27th of August, so we can see who can get the most PPV’s. Especially since you might not even be fighting on the 13th anymore lmao. We can then see who has the real power."

Paul took note of KSI's tweet and clapped back at him by saying that KSI would challenge him to everything but for a fight inside the boxing ring.

"You wanna challenge me in everything except an actual fight."

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI



Especially since you might not even be fighting on the 13th anymore lmao. We can then see who has the real power @jakepaul You should fight on your own card on the 27th of August, so we can see who can get the most PPV’s.Especially since you might not even be fighting on the 13th anymore lmao. We can then see who has the real power You should fight on your own card on the 27th of August, so we can see who can get the most PPV’s. Especially since you might not even be fighting on the 13th anymore lmao. We can then see who has the real power 😂😂 @jakepaul You wanna challenge me in everything except an actual fight🤡 twitter.com/ksi/status/153… You wanna challenge me in everything except an actual fight🤡 twitter.com/ksi/status/153…

Paul fought on the undercard of the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 event and earned a knockout finish over KSI's brother Jedi. While KSI has a cordial relationship with Logan Paul, he has never had a friendly relationship with the younger Paul brother.

KSI has a long-term goal of fighting Jake Paul as he prepares to make his return inside the squared ring. Fans will keep close tabs onn who the YouTube star fights on August 27.

Jake Paul announces he is making a return on August 6

Paul was expected to make his return to the ring on August 13. However, he replied to KSI's tweet announcing a new date and venue for his return. On August 6 at the famous Madison Square Garden, 'The Problem Child' will have his sixth professional fight.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



August 6th



Madison Square Garden🤩 @KSI BTW thanks for helping me launch my new announcement todayAugust 6thMadison Square Garden🤩 @KSI BTW thanks for helping me launch my new announcement todayAugust 6thMadison Square Garden🤩

He is expected to fight Tommy Fury next. Promoter Eddie Hearn recently stated that to his knowledge, Paul's next opponent will be Tyson Fury's half-brother. There has been no official announcement on the same yet. Paul will enter his next fight on the back of a vicious knockout win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far