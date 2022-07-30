"He knows he is not ready" - Alex Wassabi claims that KSI is aware he is a level below Jake Paul

Alex Wassabi has claimed that his next opponent, KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji), is nowhere near the level of Jake Paul as a boxer. He stated that KSI must have a few more fights before fighting Paul.

Wassabi is advised by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

In a recent press conference, he said about KSI:

“I think he knows he is not ready, he needs to buy time. Is is a smart move he knows what he needs to do, he needs to get back in the ring, fight a couple of times. He probably wont fight him next but maybe next next or next next next or whatever his strategy is. I mean he is a good at marketing, so I’m excited to see the fight in the future I hope they do fight.”

KSI has not stepped into the boxing ring since his bout against Logan Paul in 2019. Since then, he has moved on to other endeavors such as music and forming an energy drink company with Logan Paul.

Eddie Hearn, who is also aligned with DAZN, the network that will broadcast KSI-Wassabi, has previously echoed the same sentiment. Whilst Hearn had previously claimed that Paul was not a real boxer, following the announcement of Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Hearn has changed his mind. Hearn even said that Paul is above KSI, and it would not be wise for KSI to fight him next.

Jake Paul has moved forward in boxing since KSI last fought

Since KSI's last fight, Jake Paul has fought five times. The five fights have all involved a step up in opposition from fighting another YouTuber in AnEsonGib to fighting a 12-1 boxer in his next bout.

Along the way, Paul has fought basketball player Nate Robinson, UFC fighter Ben Askren, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

In all his fights bar the first bout against Woodley, Paul has recorded highlight-reel knockouts. More and more people have started to take Paul's boxing career seriously after each step-up in opposition. Paul has also shown improvement in his boxing technique, and has spent time in the gym taking boxing seriously.

