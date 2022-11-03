Jake Paul lists the reasons he believes killed pay-per-view sales for Anderson Silva fight

Jake Paul has revealed the reasons that might have killed the pay-per-view sales of his fight against Anderson Silva.

While it was the biggest fight of Paul's career so far, the pay-per-view sales aren't expected to be that good. During a recent appearance on his brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, 'The Problem Child' spoke about the reason for selling an estimated 200k-300k pay-per-views.

While suggesting that this was the worst time of the year to fight, 'The Problem Child' said:

"It's weird. I mean, Halloween, World Series, Sunday football, this is the worst time of the year to fight."

It is worth noting that Anderson Silva mispoke about being knocked out in preparation for his fight against Jake Paul just days before the two were scheduled to fight. While speaking about how Silva's statement impacted pay-per-view sales, he said:

"On the pay-per-view buys thing, the pre-buys were going crazy. Up, up, up, and on Wednesday when the news came out about Anderson saying you know, that he got knocked out or whatever and the fight was in jeopardy and all this press came out, the pre-buys tanked."

Watch the full Impaulsive episode below:

Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz is "easy work"

'The Problem Child' took on Anderson Silva this past weekend in what proved to be the toughest test of his career. Paul looked impressive throughout the fight and was even able to knock down the Brazilian in the final round of the fight to walk away with a unanimous decision victory to his name.

Following his win over Anderson Silva, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz for a potential fight. The two have been trading words online for a considerable amount of time and with Diaz now being a free agent, the fight could potentially come to frution.

While speaking about a showdown with the Stockton native during an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul suggested that Nate Diaz would be "easy work":

"I'll be down. I just beat one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Nate Diaz is easy work. Anderson Silva is way more difficult than Nate Diaz."

Watch the video below:

