Paul brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul compare themselves to Jonas Brothers for dominating stints in MSG in New York- "This is Insane" 

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have made quite a name for themselves since beginning their careers on social media. The duo have come a long way from their vine days to selling out arenas.

In a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Paul brothers compared themselves to the Jonas Brothers for their success at Madison Square Garden. Speaking about how insane it was to see 'Maverick' Logan Paul perform at the Garden on WWE RAW, 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul said:

"It doesn't make any sense, like me and my friends were just watching you perform and like beating up the Miz and whatever, I was just sitting there like giddy, this is insane. What brothers in the history have ever been headlining Madison Square Garden back to back like that."

Watch the full podcast below:

As mentioned earlier, 'Maverick' performed at MSG on WWE RAW, while Jake Paul was set to headline the arena on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr. However, 'The Problem Child' was unable to realize his dream of headlining a card at the mecca of boxing because his opponent wasn't able to get down to the contractual weight and the fight had to be canceled.

Brendan Schaub claims Jake Paul should not fight KSI

Brendan Schaub has suggested 'The Problem Child' shouldn't fight KSI. On a recent episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight predicted that Paul would dominate the Brit if they ever entered the squared circle. He said:

"He would beat the s*** out of him. But, also for Jake, don't do that Jake. Don't fight a YouTuber, that's not going to help anything. You were about to fight a legit fighter in [Hasim] Rahman Jr. and now you're coming for KSI, that makes sense. Don't try and fight KSI." [sic]

Jake Paul and KSI have had a long-running rivalry and have been wanting to fight each other for a while now. While nothing is certain at the moment, the Brit recently challenged 'The Problem Child' to a fight at Wembley Stadium in 2023 which was accepted shortly after by the younger Paul brother.

It will be interesting to see whether the fight actually materializes or if it is just a publicity stunt.

Edited by Virat Deswal