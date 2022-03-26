Jake Paul names Muhammad Ali as his favorite athlete of all time

Jake Paul recently took to Instagram to reveal that Muhammad Ali is his favorite athlete of all time.

Paul shared a poll of Ask Me a Question on his Instagram story where he named his choice. This shouldn't come as a surprise as the YouTuber has been pursuing a career in boxing for a while now. Ali is an influence on the majority of the athletes that have ever stepped foot inside the squared ring and 'The Problem Child' is no exception.

Ali had a glittering career in the sport of boxing. He is a former three-time lineal heavyweight champion and has been named The Ring magazine Fighter of the Year six times. He was also inducted into the IBHOF in 1990.

The former Olympic gold medalist, self-proclaimed 'Greatest of all time', did it all in the sport of boxing. However, the legendary pugilist's legacy lies beyond the boxing ring. His larger-than-life persona made him one of the most influential athletes ever.

Ali retired from boxing back in 1981 with a professional record of 56-5. He had a massive 37 knockout wins over the course of his memorable career.

Watch this video of Muhammad Ali:

Paul, on the other hand, currently boasts an undefeated boxing record of 5-0. The 25-year-old fighter has a total of four knockout finishes in his career so far. His last win came against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' scored a vicious knockout in that contest.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

'The Problem Child' recently announced that he will make a return to the ring in August. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn't named an opponent for his sixth professional fight.

Paul was set to face Tommy Fury in his fifth fight. However, Tyron Woodley stepped in after Fury had to pull out due to an injury.

Despite his unblemished professional record, fans have been skeptical about the level of opponents Jake Paul has faced in the boxing ring. He is yet to take on a legitimate boxer as none of his opponents inherited an authentic boxing background. It will be interesting to see who Paul chooses as his next opponent.

Edited by Allan Mathew