Jake Paul opens as a betting favorite to beat Andrew Tate in a potential fight

Jake Paul has opened as a betting favorite over Andrew Tate in a possible matchup.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his bout with Tyron Woodley in December 2021. The bout was a rematch of their prior showdown that August, where Paul picked up a split-decision victory after eight rounds of action.

In a rematch last winter, the YouTuber-turned-boxer secured a massive knockout victory over 'The Chosen One'. After taking a hiatus and having multiple canceled fights, Paul is now finally set to return to action next month.

Standing opposite the 25-year-old is former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. For the first time in Paul's career, he is the underdog as 'The Spider' is a slight favorite according to most betting lines.

In the event that the showdown between Paul and the Brazilian falls apart, there's been a betting line released for a possible matchup. This time, the YouTuber is the favorite.

As reported by VegasOdds, Jake Paul has opened up as a -140 favorite over former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate. The controversial celebrity returns as a +100 underdog for fans who want to see an upset.

The fight is currently unlikely to happen next, given Paul's booking. However, the 25-year-old has previously stated that he would be interested in fighting Tate. If Paul can get past Silva, the showdown could happen next.

Jake Paul discusses fighting Andrew Tate

Despite the betting line being released, Jake Paul doesn't think he will fight Andrew Tate.

Following the YouTuber's cancelations with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. last month, he reportedly began looking into a bout with the kickboxing star. Tate was even pictured meeting with Most Valuable Promotions, Paul's management.

Despite that meeting, and lots of trash talking online, the bout was never made. Instead, Paul will go back to the well and fight another former UFC star in Anderson Silva next month.

Despite the massive matchup being made official, some fans are still clamoring to see Paul and Tate fight. There's also been talk of the kickboxer fighting Jake's brother, Logan, next year.

However, Jake Paul doesn't believe that will happen. On a recent edition of his podcast, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated:

"I don’t think he ever gets into the ring and risks his ‘alpha male’ appearance to fight me or Logan. Andrew Tate, you’re scared to get into the ring with one of us!”

