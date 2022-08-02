"It’s not going to be a great night for Canelo”- Jake Paul says his boxing skills are similar to Dmitry Bivol, predicts he'll beat Canelo Alvarez 

Jake Paul is still optimistic about locking horns with Canelo Alvarez in a boxing affair. Moreover, Paul envisions himself beating the current undisputed super middleweight champion if the bout ever takes place.

'The Problem Child' has been calling out Canelo for quite some time now. However, his confidence grew after the Mexican's recent loss against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Jake Paul was supposed to face a pro boxer in Hasim Rahman Jr. for the first time in his career on August 6. That fight went off a few hours back, and ‘The Problem Child’ is left without an opponent and an official fight date.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol highlights below:

That said, he connected with talkSPORT and spoke about his chances against Canelo Alvarez. Paul said:

“I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him. People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol. So, stylistically when you put us in there it’s not going to be a great night for Canelo.”

Canelo Alvarez was a top favorite against Dmitry Bivol until reality hit him hard. He fell prey to a lopsided beatdown and looked helpless in the ring. Bivol utilized his jabs effectively and dismantled Alvarez throughout the night.

It was Canelo’s second loss as a professional since losing against Floyd Mayweather in 2013. The defeat garnered a lot of criticism over Canelo and Jake Paul was one of the first to throw shade at the Mexican boxing icon.

Nevertheless, Alvarez seemed unbothered about his critics. He has dropped down to 168 lbs and will defend his undisputed status against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is yet to officially announce his return.

Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez could be eye-catchy to the fans

Alvarez and Paul are miles apart from each other when it comes to their respective achievements in the sport.

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer. However, he hasn't fought any pro-boxers on his journey so far. He needs to become a world champion and attain a lot more before comparing himself to Alvarez.

‘The Problem Child’, however, believes that he needs two more years to step into the ring against Alvarez. Referring to the potential fight, Paul said:

“Maybe in two years like he says, maybe in two years we can talk.”

The future of the fight depends on how Jake Paul performs over the next two years and whether Canelo retains his dominant position in the sport of boxing.

