Jake Paul predicts the outcome of fighting Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn and many more

Jake Paul has predicted that he would knock out both Floyd Mayweather and promoter Eddie Hearn if they were to fight. He also claimed that he would reach the final bell with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

'The Problem Child' was being asked by DAZN for his predictions when doing a video for their social media. This came after the announcement that his next fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. will be shown on the digital streaming platform for UK viewers.

The 25-year-old expressed his confident opinions throughout the Q&A, where he suggested that he'd even defeat pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez. He also suggested that he would defeat Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, as well as a confident first-round knockout win against UFC President Dana White.

On August 6, Paul will aim to bump his record to 6-0 with the hardest test of his career. Following the drop-out of England's Tommy Fury, Rahman Jr. will be the man to face the YouTube star at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Does Jake Paul truly believe that he can defeat boxing's current stars?

In the fight game, it's well known that the athletes must believe and portray their confidence against any potential opponent. This can be showcased even if the fighter has doubts.

However, Paul is very new to boxing and is nowhere near the skillset of the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury.

Despite the belief that the YouTube star conveys, he has also suggested that he presents "delusional optimism" when he talks about defeating the likes of Mike Tyson. This was evident when 'The Problem Child' spoke about a potential clash with Tyson on the FLAGRANT podcast.

"I would win. Delusional optimism, it's a real superpower... I think that he thinks that he would knock me out, and I think that is maybe the reason why he doesn't want to do the fight because I think he wants to avoid maybe knocking me out."

