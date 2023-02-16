Jake Paul to receive WBC cruiserweight ranking if he defeats Tommy Fury

Hate it, run from it, dread it, Jake Paul might be a ranked fighter by the end of the month.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October. 'The Spider' proved to be the biggest test of the YouTuber's career thus far, but he still passed. An eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal for Paul by unanimous decision.

The undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer is now slated to return later this month in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury. 'TNT' has been scheduled to face Paul on two prior occasions, withdrawing from both matchups for various reasons.

Heading into the contest, Jake Paul has been tabbed as a solid betting favorite. Furthermore, names such as Eddie Hearn have already picked the YouTuber to defeat the British prospect, likely by way of knockout.

If the fight indeed goes the way the Matchroom Boxing promoter expects, Paul will be a WBC ranked fighter. The council's president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that if Fury loses later this month, the YouTuber won't be denied any opportunities.

Suliaman stated:

"Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin. Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers."

See his comments in the press release below:

Jake Paul discusses plans to become champion

According to Jake Paul, being ranked won't be the end of his boxing journey.

'The Problem Child' has exceeded the expectations of many during his time in the sport thus far. Holding victories over names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley would've seemed impossible when Paul began boxing in 2018.

However, he's not planning on stopping at defeating legends. He's also not planning on stopping after being ranked either. As Jake Paul stated in an interview with Sky Sports, his goal is to become champion.

In fact, the YouTuber believes he'll hold a title for a long time. In the interview, he predicted:

"I want to become a world champion. I'm going to become a world champion, and these fights are all just stepping stones to get there. I'm slowly improving... It's really actually scary what could possibly happen. I think not only will I become a world champion, I think I will be a dominant world champion and knock someone out for the belt."

Poll : 0 votes