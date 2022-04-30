 Jake Paul tags himself better than Eddie Hearn's entire roster ft. Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, and more

Jake Paul doesn't lack any confidence when it comes to boasting about his boxing achievements. However, his recent claims have got Eddie Hearn and several traditional fans into a frenzy. As a co-promoter of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight on April 30, Paul recently came face-to-face with Eddie Hearn on a DAZN show.

The two discussed several things and disagreed with each other on several topics. One of them was Hearn dismissing the idea that Jake Paul could become a world champion, calling the Youtuber turned boxer "distinctly average." In response, 'The Problem Child' claimed he is better than the entire Matchroom roster:

“So average but I had more accomplishments than everybody in your roster. That’s crazy... What’s the number one thing in boxing? To knock your opponent out.”

Watch Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face-to-face:

Eddie Hearn stressed that 'The Problem Child' is yet to face a professional boxer in his career. Meanwhile, the Matchroom kingpin mentioned Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez to notify how legendary of a roster he holds at this point.

Paul’s (5-0) biggest boxing achievement has been his KO win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The 25-year-old has also knocked out every opponent he has faced in his career. Still, he needs to attain a lot more before considering himself an elite-level athlete.

How far is Jake Paul from becoming a world champion?

Paul believes he will attain a boxing world title in his journey and seems quite optimistic about it. He has even pictured himself beating Canelo Alvarez somewhere down the line. However, in reality, he needs to first test himself against a professional boxer.

Despite knocking out Woodley, Paul was pushed to his limits in the last outing. That said, he hasn't announced his return so far. Paul has teased a potential exhibition against Mike Tyson, which will not benefit him in getting a world title shot.

Paul has even claimed he will retire with a perfect 10-0 record in boxing. This means he will hang up the gloves after five more appearances. It’s bizarre to picture him earning a world title fight that early. However, by remaining active, he can potentially bag one as he is young and can continue his run in the sport effectively.

