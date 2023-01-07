Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is still ducking despite $2.5 million offer 

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have had quite the rivalry over the last few years. While the two have failed to step into the ring against each other, it is worth noting that they have been scheduled to fight on two previous occasions.

Interestingly, Tommy Fury had to pull out of the fight both times. However, that hasn't stopped him from pursuing a fight against 'The Problem Child' for the third time, and interestingly, Paul is open to giving Fury another chance.

However, it looks like Tommy Fury is not sticking to his word again, as Jake Paul has revealed that 'TNT' was offered a lot of money, but "he's still on the run." Paul replied to a tweet suggesting Fury was offered $2.5 million to fight Paul and wrote:

"I cannot confirm nor deny this accurate statement. What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run. #Boxer"

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run. twitter.com/wadeplem/statu… Wade Plem @WadePlem twitter.com/MostVpromotion… So.. I spoke to a source with DIRECT knowledge on the @jakepaul vs @tommytntfury fight talks this morning and they CONFIRMED that Tommy has now been offered 2.5 MILLION DOLLARS to fight Jake.. 500,000$ more than the first offer So.. I spoke to a source with DIRECT knowledge on the @jakepaul vs @tommytntfury fight talks this morning and they CONFIRMED that Tommy has now been offered 2.5 MILLION DOLLARS to fight Jake.. 500,000$ more than the first offer 😳 twitter.com/MostVpromotion… I cannot confirm nor deny this accurate statement.What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run. #Boxer I cannot confirm nor deny this accurate statement. What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run. #Boxer twitter.com/wadeplem/statu…

Jake Paul reveals he is ready to fight Tommy Fury in Manchester

Jake Paul was last seen in action against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last October. Following his win over the MMA legend, he has targeted a number of opponents in his next boxing bout. However, Tommy Fury is a fighter who has been constantly linked to him, thanks to their rivalry.

While Nate Diaz emerged as a potential opponent after fighting out his UFC contract, Paul is keen on making the fight against Tommy Fury happen. As mentioned earlier, they have had two fights fall through, but the third time might be the charm after the 25-year-old offered to fight Fury in the UK since 'TNT' isn't allowed to enter the United States as of now.

During a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, Jake Paul provided an update on the negotiations for the potential fight and said:

"I have done everything in my power to make the fight happen against this 8-0 boxer, including offering to go to Manchester for February 18. I'm looking at any other alternative to make this fight work."

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing 🥊



Could the grudge match between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul go down in the UK? Jake Paul says he has offered to make @tommytntfury @jakepaul in Manchester on February 18thCould the grudge match between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul go down in the UK? Jake Paul says he has offered to make @tommytntfury 🆚 @jakepaul in Manchester on February 18th 😲🥊Could the grudge match between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul go down in the UK? 👀🇬🇧 https://t.co/jIT518UYMf

