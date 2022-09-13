Jake Paul asks ‘bi**h’ Dana White to put a $5 million bet for the Anderson Silva fight- "You still owe me a million dollars"

Jake Paul didn’t shy away from going off on UFC President Dana White in his kick-off press conference with Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ reminded White of how his prediction came wrong during the Ben Askren fight, where the UFC President vocally bet a $1 million dollar on Askren to defeat 'The Problem Child.' Paul knocked out Ben Askren in spectacular fashion in that fight.

Paul demanded his prize money and asked White to put on another bet for the October 29 clash against Anderson Silva. He said:

“No one thought I will take this fight, even Dana White did not think I would take this fight, and Dana, I know you are watching bro. You still owe me a million dollars from when you bet against me on Ben Askren but I want you to come out of hiding, stop being a bi*** and make a bet against me and Anderson and actually pay up this time because you didn’t think I would take this fight."

Paul continued:

"So let’s make a bet. Let’s put a mil, two mill, lets put five mill on it but I bet you won’t Dana because you are a bi**h!”

Watch the press conference below:

Dana White had appeared on Mike Tyson's HotBoxin' podcast where he backed Ben Askren to beat Jake Paul. However, the fight turned out to be very different. Askren hit the canvas in the first round and disappeared from the combat community.

While ‘Funky’ Askren is nowhere to be seen, Paul has scored two more wins against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul knocked Woodley out cold in their rematch and also seems optimistic about putting Anderson Silva to sleep on October 29, however, 'The Spider' is crafty and better than 'T-Wood' at pure boxing.

What did Dana White say about Jake Paul ?

Dana White and Jake Paul have had a verbal back-and-forth for a long time.

Following Paul’s win over Nate Robinson in late 2020, White sat down with Mike Tyson and predicted how a clash against ‘The Problem Child’ and Ben Askren would turn out. He said:

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f*****g boxer. This guy is a f*****g YouTube kid. The kid that he is going to fight is a wrestler, a decorated wrestler. But, he has actually fought real guys. He has been a world champion in other organizations in MMA. I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f*****g fight. A million dollars he loses this fight.”

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Paul has now earned respect for himself in the combat world and a win over Silva will clearly mark the zenith of his career so far.

