Watch: Jake Paul's priceless reaction to Deontay Wilder's stunning first-round KO win over Robert Helenius

Jake Paul, besides being a decent boxer, is something of a troll. 'The Problem Child' has called out the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, while mocking them over past performances.

But after watching Deontay Wilder's devastating first-round knockout against Robert Helenius, 'The Problem Child' was in awe. The video he posted on Twitter reacting to the fight showed him dumbfounded:

"DEONTAY WILDER 1ST ROUND KO."

Jake Paul @jakepaul DEONTAY WILDER 1ST ROUND KO. DEONTAY WILDER 1ST ROUND KO. https://t.co/jWrddAN4tQ

Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 in what many deem as the first real test for 'The Problem Child' inside the boxing ring.

A win over someone with the prestige of Silva would shut many Paul-haters up. But a defeat at the hands of 'The Spider' could spell disaster for 'The Problem Child'.

Paul will hope to emulate Wilder's stellar performance when he faces off against the Brazilian.

Jake Paul offered Draymond Green $10 million after Green punched teammate Jordan Poole

Draymond Green recently made headlines after assaulting fellow teammate Jordan Poole. Footage of the incident last week shows the pair initially exchanging words before a shoving match began and Green punched Poole.

"SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY"

Watch the video below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/I41OqaH0yF

Jake Paul is the founder of Most Valuable Promotions, who are also in charge of promoting the Silva-Paul fight. Paul offered Green $10 million to appear at the company's next pay-per-view event. He stated:

"Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green"

See the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green

Jake Paul also felt the need to clarify that the 'JP' that everyone was referring to was Jordan Poole and not himself. Paul claimed that if he were to fight Green, he would knock him out in one round.

"To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round."

See the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round. To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round.

