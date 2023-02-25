Jake Paul has clapped back at former world champion Carl Froch for trying to get a fight with him.

Carl Froch recently made headlines after calling out 'The Problem Child.' The former world champion questioned the legitimacy of Jake Paul being a boxer and suggested that if the 26-year-old somehow manages to get past Tommy Fury this weekend, he would personally put an end to Paul's boxing career.

However, 'The Problem Child' feels that Carl Froch is just desperate to make some money. During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Paul suggested that the former world champion should fight and beat Anderson Silva before trying to get a fight with him:

"It’s like a money play, he’s already envisioning that we’re fighting in his head and trying to get the bag. He probably, like most boxers, spent his money improperly. Listen, let Carl fight Anderson Silva. If you can get through Anderson Silva, which I bet you can’t, then me and you will fight, I guarantee it."

While further suggesting that Carl Froch isn't a big name in the United States and that a fight against Anderson Silva would help him gain some notoriety, Paul stated:

"Not a single person in the United States knows your name, so fighting Anderson Silva would help you build up that reputation. That’s my offer."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… Carl Froch is 'desperate for money,' Jake Paul has told talkSPORT Carl Froch is 'desperate for money,' Jake Paul has told talkSPORT talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

Jake Paul is aiming for a fight against Nate Diaz next

Paul will be making his return to the boxing ring against Tommy Fury later this weekend. Despite going into a fight against 'TNT' very soon, 'The Problem Child' already has his next opponent lined up.

Jake Paul is eyeing up a clash against former UFC star Nate Diaz later this year. Interestingly, it looks like the negotiations for the fight have already begun as Paul suggested that Diaz will most likely be his next opponent.

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour podcast, 'The Problem Child' stated:

"I think they [Diaz and team] are ready. I’m getting through Sunday and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business."

Watch the podcast below:

Poll : 0 votes