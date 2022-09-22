"I just have so much respect for him"- Jake Paul suggests there will be no trash talk in the build-up to his fight against Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has decided to take a step back when it comes to trash-talking in the build-up to his fight against Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' has never shied away from demeaning his opponents in the build-up to his fights. However, fans saw a rather respectful side of Paul during his recently held press conference for his October 29 clash against Anderson Silva.

Speaking about the same during an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Paul claimed that he doesn't expect this to change as the fight gets closer as well. While suggesting that he has too much respect for the MMA legend, the undefeated boxer said:

"I don't think so, not for me and I doubt it changes for Anderson. You know, I have so much respect for him and he's a really nice guy. As soon as the bell rings though, all that goes out of the window, you know? It's a fight and both of our lives are on the line in front of millions of people. So, but the lead up no, I respect him too much."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview below:

Anderson Silva claims he doesn't need to represent the MMA community against Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has shunned the idea of representing the MMA community in his upcoming boxing fight against Jake Paul.

There is a narrative built around the bout that 'The Spider' is going to get the win for the MMA community who desperately want to see 'The Problem Child' lose. However, during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC middleweight champion suggested his career in mixed martial arts ended with his final fight in the UFC:

"Everybody thinks in this fight I go to represent the MMA community, no. For me, it's more than that. I think I need to show more respect for the boxing community... A lot of people are talking about, 'You're representing MMA, you need to beat this guy.' I say, 'Guys, listen. [A] fight is [a] fight. I don't go putting this in my mind because anybody has [their] own journey, and my journey inside MMA stopped when it stopped inside the UFC. I don't need to represent the MMA community anymore.'"

Watch the full interview below:

