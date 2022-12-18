Jake Paul in talks with Canelo Alvarez's lawyers about a fight

Jake Paul continues to pursue his longshot matchup with Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' has become one of the biggest names in the sport, but not due to the work he has done in the ring. Paul was already famous prior to his boxing career as a disruptive YouTuber, and he's carried that same attitude into combat sports.

While he's already defeated names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, he's not planning on stopping there. Paul has stated that he has several goals in boxing. Winning a championship and getting to 10-0, and more, are all things the YouTuber is striving to do.

One goal that seemed far out of reach is a shot at Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar is arguably the greatest boxer on the planet as of now, but Paul feels he can defeat him. When asked about the bout, Alvarez has long laughed off the possibility.

However, according to Jake Paul, the fight might happen. In an interview with Anthony Pompliano, the YouTuber revealed that he's been in talks with Alvarez's lawyer regarding the contest.

He stated:

“We have talked to his lawyer and I think he is getting to a place where he sees how serious how I am. I think, at first, everyone thought this was a joke and my mouth was bigger than my actions but now they are matching especially if a fight is a year from now or two years from now."

See his comments below (30:00) :

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

While Canelo Alvarez may one-day share the ring with Jake Paul, it won't happen next.

The Mexican superstar has been out of action since a decision victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in September. With the win, Alvarez ended his rivalry with 'GGG' on a high note, but it didn't come without a price.

Following the victory, the super-middleweight champion revealed his plans to take time off due to hand surgery. Alvarez noted that the injury could take him out of action for upwards of a year.

Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case. Over the last few weeks, Canelo Alvarez, along with his promoter Eddie Hearn, have stated that the champion could return as soon as May.

Along with that, it appears that the Mexican superstar will fight John Ryder next. 'The Gorilla' is the vacant interim WBO super middleweight champion, having earned the title with a win over Zach Parker in November.

