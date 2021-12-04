"I smell cap" - Jake Paul taunts Tyson Fury after he said Tommy would beat 'The Problem Child' even on his 'worst night'

Jake Paul recently took a jibe at two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he commented on the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Tyson Fury recently claimed he is confident his half brother Tommy Fury will beat 'The Problem Child'.

Speaking about how the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will unfold, Tyson Fury said:

" No, Tommy could have his worst night ever and still beat Jake Paul. He could probably turn up with broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, he is closed on back to front and with the flu and then still beat Jake Paul. That's how confident I am he can beat Jake Paul."

Responding to Tyson Fury's comments, Jake Paul took to his official Twitter account and posted a comment taunting the British boxer.

The YouTube sensation wrote:

"I smell cap"

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will square off against each other on December 18th, 2021 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight will take place at a catchweight of 192lbs and is scheduled for eight rounds.

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to fight at least thrice in 2022

In a recent interview with talkSPORT Boxing, founder of boxing promotion company Top Rank, Bob Arum admitted that he wants to see boxing star Tyson Fury fight at least thrice in the upcoming year.

Bob Arum said:

"What I would like to see and that's what he [Tyson Fury] would like to see, getting in the ring at the end of February [or] March and doing at least three fights in [2022] and hopefully, that's how it'll all roll out. You know, Fury is ready to fight anybody. I really believe that he is the pre-eminent heavyweight in the world and there's nobody out there that he would be reluctant to fight."

Watch Bob Arum's full interview with talkSPORT Boxing below:

Tyson Fury, a heavyweight boxer, has never lost in the ring in his professional career. In his 32 bouts in the ring, 'The Gypsy King' won 31 of them. Twenty-two of the 31 victories have been by knockout.

Fury has only one draw to his name, which came against Deontay Wilder in their first fight in December 2018. Fury also defeated notable opponents such as Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko and Otto Wallin.

Edited by Josh Evanoff