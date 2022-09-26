"Shocking" - Jake Paul throws insulting jibe at Tommy Fury after 'TNT' announces that he and Molly Mae-Hague are expecting their first child 

Jake Paul recently fired shots at Tommy Fury after 'TNT' announced that he is gearing up to be a parent.

Fury recently announced that he is expecting his first child with his Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague. The couple shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

“I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” 👼🏼

Jake Paul was quick to give his reaction to Fury's announcement. 'The Problem Child' took a dig at 'TNT' claiming that Fury "usually pulls out," referring to their two consecutive cancelled bouts.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Paul wrote:

"Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out."

You can check out Paul's tweet below:

Paul was scheduled to fight Fury on December 2021 which ceased to take place as the British fighter was suffering a chest infection and a broken rib. The fight was again rescheduled for August 6 of this year. However, the match once again fell through as Fury had to pull out of the fight due to visa issues in the USA.

'The Problem Child' claimed that his team had given 'TNT' time to to solve his issues but Fury failed to do so and "went into hiding."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.



2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.



tmw Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.2nd time in a row he has pulled out.2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.tmw Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.2nd time in a row he has pulled out.2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.📣 tmw

When Jake Paul accused Conor McGregor of "actively" cheating on his fiance; claimed the Irishman used steroids

Jake Paul and UFC posterboy Conor McGregor have been involved in a lot of trash talking for a while. However, things went a step ahead this July, after the YouTuber-turned-boxer accused the Irishman of cheating on his long-time partner Dee Devlin. 'The Problem Child' also chastised 'The Notorious' claiming that he uses Trenbolone steroids.

The accusations came in response to McGregor calling Paul a "flop." Taking to his Instagram page, Paul said:

"Conor, you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon. Stop taking Trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting."

Paul continued:

"You haven’t won a fight in five f***ing years and the last time you did was against [Donald] 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you."

Check out Paul's response clip uploaded to his Instagram handle below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far