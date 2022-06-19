Jake Paul trolls haters using Joe Smith Jr.'s loss, makes bold claim of becoming future boxing champion

Jake Paul keeps an eye on recent events in the world of boxing. In his most recent tweet, he referred to Joe Smith Jr.’s loss to hit back at his naysayers and cast a bold prediction.

Paul's tweet read:

“ Lololololol y’all don’t think I can become world champion but look at how Joe Smith Jr. is fighting🤡🤡🤡 In 3 years I will become the light heavyweight champion of the world…”

The tweet was posted after the Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr Light Heavyweight Unification fight hosted by Top Rank boxing at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The Russian-born fighter put his IBF and WBC Light Heavyweight Titles against Smith Jr.’s WBO belt.

During the first round, Beterbiev dropped Smith once. In the second outing, the American was sent to the canvas on two different occasions, forcing referee Harvey Dock to stop the fight at 2:19 of round two. Beterbiev kept his perfect knockout record intact as he now sports 18 consecutive wins.

This was Smith Jr’s second loss of that nature in his career. The previous one took place back in 2010 when Eddie Caminero stopped him in the fourth round of their bout.

Artur Beterbiev wanted a fight against Jake Paul

Interestingly enough, the newly crowned Unified Light Heavyweight Champion of the world, Artur Baterbiev, was interested in fighting Paul. In a lead-up to his unification bout against Joe Smith Jr., the unbeaten boxer appeared on the Calling Russ Amber podcast, where he asked the show's co-host if he could arrange a fight with a YouTube superstar.

Beterbiev admitted that he didn't watch any of Paul’s fights, but heard of his accomplishments:

“Russ, can you make me for me fight with the, now is like, Bob? Not Bob, Paul… Jake Paul. I don’t know him, but I’ve heard about him. Like, what he had fight with some, someone with… [After Matt Casavant, the co-host of the show said Tyron Woodley] He beat him, like you know, he knocked him out him like with one punch… Tell him.”

Watch Artur Baterbiev talk about Jake Paul in the clip below:

As of now, Paul has a fight scheduled for August 6 at Madison Square Garden against an opponent to be named later.

