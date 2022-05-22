Jake Paul trolls 'Tank' Gervonta Davis after latter suggests $2 million bet - "I pay your annual earnings in taxes"

Jake Paul has fired shots at Gervonta Davis after 'The Tank' suggested a bet worth two million dollars on social media.

It all started when 'The Problem Child' uploaded a post on Twitter, sharing his predictions for the upcoming boxing matches.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tonight I got



1. David Benavidez win by KO



2. Ashton Sylve win by KO



Next weekend I got



Paul picked 'Rolly' to emerge victorious via unanimous decision for next weekend's fight between Roland Romero and Davis. 'Tank' took notice of the tweet and, in a now-deleted response, asked the YouTuber-turned-boxer if he would like to bet two million dollars on his predictions. 'The Problem Child' poked fun at the 27-year-old by bragging about his earnings.

"I pay your annual earnings in taxes," wrote Jake Paul.

See the exchange below:

Davis suggests a two million bet to Paul

'Forbes' magazine recently released their annual list of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Paul scored 46th position on that list with earnings of 38 million dollars.

Forbes @Forbes @jakepaul earns a spot on Forbes' 50 highest-paid athletes list, raking in $38 million before taxes over the last 12 months trib.al/vg0XqWn .@jakepaul earns a spot on Forbes' 50 highest-paid athletes list, raking in $38 million before taxes over the last 12 months trib.al/vg0XqWn https://t.co/Yi7eJtWZ92

Jake Paul has Gervonta Davis on his 'hit list'

Last year, Jake Paul uploaded a picture of himself with a whiteboard on social media. On the board was a list of athletes 'The Problem Child' wanted to face in the future. One of the names featured was Gervonta Davis.

Apart from 'Tank', several UFC fighters were mentioned on the list. Paul wrote the names of the Diaz brothers, Kamaru Usman, and Irish superstar Conor McGregor on the whiteboard.

The 25-year-old already has wins against two former UFC fighters. Paul went against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in a boxing match in April 2021. The fight was a short-lived affair as 'The Problem Child' knocked Askren out in the very first round.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer then went on to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice. The first fight took place in August 2021, which Paul won via split decision.

The second encounter took place later in December that year when Tommy Fury pulled out due to an injury, and Woodley stepped up as a late replacement. This time, 'The Problem Child' left no doubt about who was the better boxer as he knocked 'The Chosen One' out cold in the sixth round.

