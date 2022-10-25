Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are set to collide on Showtime pay-per-view this Saturday from the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The bout is expected to be the biggest test of the YouTuber's career thus far. The fight with 'The Spider' will end a long layoff for Paul as he's been out of action since his knockout over Tyron Woodley in their high-profile December 2021 rematch.

For his part, the Brazilian has been undefeated in the ring since leaving the UFC in 2020. Silva captured lopsided victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in 2021, leading many fans to believe he'll be the first to put a loss on Paul's record.

Despite many riding with the UFC legend, he's not the betting favorite as of now. The line has swung back and forth since the fight was announced. According to Bet MGM, Jake Paul is currently the -120 favorite, while Anderson Silva returns as the +110 underdog. However, that can change.

To watch the fight, fans will have to fork out a fair bit of money to Showtime. In order to get access to the fight card, they'll have to purchase the card for $59.99. Not a surprising price given that it's been Paul's standard fee on pay-per-view.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Full Fight Card

There's a little something for everyone on Jake Paul's return to Showtime against Anderson Silva.

The main event is obviously the key attraction. The two stars will go eight-rounds in a 187-pound catchweight, just two pounds up from where 'The Spider' made his name known in the UFC.

Beyond the headliner, there's a load of great fights as well. For any boxing hardcore fan out there, the name Ashton Sylve means a lot. As one of the greatest prospects in the sport, he will return to face Braulio Rodriguez.

Also set for the card is a pair of ranked bantamweights. Alexandro Santiago will return to take on Antonio Nieves in a big main card matchup as both men are hoping to break into title contention.

Beyond that, there's also a pair of interesting matchups that will open the card. Former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall will make his boxing debut against Le'Veon Bell. The former NFL running back knocked out Adrian Peterson in September in an exhibition.

Lastly, UFC veteran Chris Avila will make his return to the boxing ring to face Mikhail Varshavski. The YouTuber-turned-boxer made the jump to the sport in May, defeating Idubbz in an amateur fight.

