Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva latest betting odds and tips 

Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva later this month. The bout is set for October 29 and will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Unlike almost every one of Paul's previous fights, 'The Problem Child' opened up as an underdog heading into his fight against 'The Spider'. However, with the fight inching closer, the odds have gotten slimmer.

As per the latest betting odds on Stake.com, the 25-year-old is a slight underdog with odds of -111. On the flip side, Anderson Silva is a slight favorite with odds of -113 to his name.

As far as the prediction of the fight goes, the odds do reflect the reality of this matchup. The fight will most likely turn out to be a pretty close one. While Anderson Silva seemingly has the striking advantage over 'The Problem Child', Paul's power and youth could be a problem the 47-year-old.

However, Anderson Silva's experience will certainly give him the edge when he steps inside the squared circle against Paul. That being said, our prediction for the fight goes with Silva winning via decision.

Daniel Cormier gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Daniel Cormier recently gave his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout. During an interview with ESPN MMA, the UFC Hall of Famer spoke about Paul's upcoming fight and praised 'The Problem Child' by suggesting that he is not a joke as many people would suggest.

While suggesting that Anderson Silva should win the fight against 'The Problem Child', Daniel Cormier said:

"I think Anderson Silva wins the fight. If Jake Paul wins, he's a kid that's in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Paul can fight, the guy can fight. I'm done with people that say this kid's a joke, this kid is not a joke, the kid can fight... Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything he's [Jake Paul's] ever done... That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two... Anderson wins the fight."

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview below:

