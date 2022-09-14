Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Latest betting odds and tips 

Anderson Silva is currently favored to defeat Jake Paul in their showdown next month.

'The Spider' has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match against Bruno Machado in May. In that outing, Silva dominated the MMA fighter, even scoring a massive knockdown. However, due to the fight being an exhibition, no winner was declared.

The bout was the third boxing match for the 47-year-old since leaving the UFC in 2020. He previously captured dominant victories over former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in 2021.

Those big wins have Anderson Silva as the favorite for his return against Jake Paul next month. 'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since his highlight-reel knockout win against Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

The former UFC middleweight champion is a -120 favorite, according to MGM. Meanwhile, the YouTuber returns as a +120 underdog.

As far as fans who are looking to cash out on prop bets, fans should look into 'The Spider' winning by decision. Paul has shown a good chin in his boxing career, even taking shots from the heavy handed 'T-Wood', while Silva has only one knockout win in the last nine years.

For fans betting on the YouTuber, the best odds would be to pick him by knockout. He's not going to outpoint the former UFC champion, but he has the power to catch him and put him out cold.

When did Anderson Silva begin boxing?

While many fans are bashing Jake Paul for not fighting an established boxer, Anderson Silva has been boxing since the 90s.

'The Spider' debuted in MMA in 1997, and was a Shooto champion within three years. Before too long he was competing in PRIDE before signing with the UFC in 2006.

However, prior to his signing with PRIDE and the UFC, the 47-year-old competed in boxing. Silva made his boxing debut in 1997, facing Osmar Luiz Teixeira in Brazil. The outing was a rough one for the future MMA champion, as he got stopped in the first round.

Following that loss, the Brazilian took eight years out of the boxing ring. Prior to his UFC signing, Silva decided to take a one-off match with Julio Cesar De Jesus in 2005. The outing saw the future champion win via second-round knockout.

Following the win, Anderson Silva signed with the UFC and the rest was history. Now, out of the promotion, he's returned to his old stomping grounds to face Jake Paul next month.

