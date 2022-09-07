Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Press conferences and tickets update revealed 

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will have their first press conference next week.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his viral knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021. Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury that night, but 'TNT' withdrew due to injury.

As it would turn out, withdrawals have stifled the YouTuber's momentum in 2022. Paul was re-booked for a showdown with Fury last month, but that fell apart. He was then booked against Hasim Rahman Jr., and that too was canceled.

However, it seems that the 25-year-old has finally had his return booked. On October 29, Paul will reportedly face Anderson Silva in Arizona at the Gila River Arena. The bout will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view and will be an eight-round contest.

As Jake Paul revealed in an Instagram post, the two stars will meet face-to-face next Monday in Los Angeles. The following day, they will travel to Phoenix, Arizona, and have a second press conference.

The day after the second presser, tickets will go on sale for the event. As of now, ticket prices haven't been revealed. However, fans can expect more details about ticket prices and availability in the coming days.

See Jake Paul's Instagram post about his return below:

Jake Paul predicts he will knock out Anderson Silva

Jake Paul believes he will add Anderson Silva to his highlight reel on October 29th in the desert.

'The Problem Child' hasn't looked like a natural in the boxing ring in terms of fundamentals. However, since his amateur debut back in 2018, the 25-year-old has shown that he has power in spades.

During his boxing career, Paul has only seen the judges' scorecards once, which was his first fight with Tyron Woodley. Outside of that, the YouTuber has knocked out all of his foes, even scoring a finish on 'The Chosen One' in their second outing.

Ahead of his return, Jake Paul believes that he will score yet another finish. In a video uploaded to Twitter, the YouTuber-turned-boxer predicted that he will knock out 'The Spider' in under five rounds for his return fight.

Paul stated:

"It is an honor to be in there with the legendary Anderson Silva. Although, I'm going to knock him out in under five rounds. You all are the first to know. Be there, I'm so excited for this."

Watch his comments about the fight in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12