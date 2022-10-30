Jake Paul took on the toughest test of his boxing career last night. 'The Problem Child' went up against Anderson Silva in an eight-round cruiserweight matchup. Going into the fight, there were a lot of question marks about Paul's skills and durability, with many suggesting that this was a step too far for the 25-year-old.

However, Paul silenced his critics with an impressive performance against 'The Spider'. The fight was closely contested up until the eighth round where 'The Problem Child' knocked down Silva. His output and late knockdown ultimately saw him walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

Following his win over Silva, Paul has earned praise from many notable figures, including the likes of his former opponent Deji and lightweight contender Ryan Garcia. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

Deji @Deji I can’t even lie, I’m super impressed with Jake Paul! Fair play I can’t even lie, I’m super impressed with Jake Paul! Fair play

Marty Mush @martymush Jake Paul is a real fighter. Better than most and what he is doing is incredible. You have to respect it Jake Paul is a real fighter. Better than most and what he is doing is incredible. You have to respect it https://t.co/m6ypLSiLkD

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal Hats off to both fighters. Paul earned right here to be called a legit fighter. Still raw, but improving and behaving like one. #PaulSilva Hats off to both fighters. Paul earned right here to be called a legit fighter. Still raw, but improving and behaving like one. #PaulSilva

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak as far as this crossover space is concerned right now, there’s jake paul and then there’s everybody else. as far as this crossover space is concerned right now, there’s jake paul and then there’s everybody else.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia #paulvssilva This was jakes best performance and his conditioning looked way better since the woodley fight. Great job congrats This was jakes best performance and his conditioning looked way better since the woodley fight. Great job congrats 🎉#paulvssilva

What's next for Jake Paul?

Following his win over Anderson Silva, Paul revealed that he is determined to stay active inside the boxing ring.

During his post-fight interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer called out former UFC fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Moreover, this wasn't the only call-out 'The Problem Child' made as he even called out Canelo Alvarez:

"Nate Diaz, stop being a bit*h and fight me and Canelo, you too! You too, Canelo. You guys said, 'Oh, you can't beat someone, you can't beat a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva.'"

While the fight against Canelo Alvarez seems to be a little too far fetched at the moment, Nate Diaz could very well be Paul's next opponent. It is worth noting that Diaz also had an altercation with Paul's team backstage and allegedly slapped one of his team members.

Watch the altercation below:

