Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate net worth comparison

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate are arguably two of the biggest names in the world of social media. While 'The Problem Child' transitioned from social media to boxing, Tate is a former kickboxer who took the internet by storm earlier this year.

Interestingly, thanks to Andrew Tate's popularity, there were rumors of a potential fight between him and Jake Paul. However, the fight has not materialized at the moment. While we can't pit their fighting skills against each other, we can certainly compare their respective net worth since both are fairly rich.

Andrew Tate has a net worth of an estimated $250 million as of 2022 according to Bio Overview. 'Cobra' acquired massive net worth with his various business ventures such as his cam services and his Hustlers University program.

On the flipside, Jake Paul is quite far behind Andrew Tate when it comes to net worth. 'The Problem Child' has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While Paul was fairly rich thanks to his career as a YouTuber, the majority of his net worth today is the result of his transition to the sport of boxing.

That said, it's safe to say that Andrew Tate is a clear winner here when it comes to comparing his net worth against 'The Problem Child'.

When is Jake Paul fighting next?

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the boxing ring later this month on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. This time around, he will be taking on the biggest test of his career so far in the form of MMA legend Anderson Silva.

While Paul has been undefeated in his five pro-boxing bouts so far, he hasn't really been tested according to some fans. Moreover, the only person to give him some sort of competition was Tyron Woodley. Woodly was 'The Problem Child's opponent in his last two outings. However, 'The Chosen One' was knocked out cold by the 25 year old in their rematch last year.

Since that fight, Jake Paul has tried to box the likes of Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. However, the fights fell through. That said, fans will certainly hope that his fight against Anderson Silva doesn't get canceled.

