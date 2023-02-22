Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring later this weekend after securing the biggest win of his career against Anderson Silva last year. 'The Problem Child' will go up against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the fight as Paul and Fury have been at odds for years now. That said, there's no doubt that the world has its eyes on this matchup. See the timings for Paul vs. Fury below:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 5:00 pm ET (Sunday)..

UK:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury main event coverage will begin around 10:00 PM GMT (Sunday).

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 3:30 AM IST (Monday).

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 4:00 PM local time (Saturday).

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 9:00 AM local time (Monday).

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 7:00 AM local time (Monday).

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 6:00 AM local time (Monday).

Brazil:

The main event coverage will start around 7:00 PM local time (Sunday).

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start around 7:00 PM local time (Sunday).

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start around 11:00 PM (Sunday).

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start around 11:00 PM local time (Sunday).

Canada:

Fans in Canada can expect the main card around 5:00 PM (Sunday).

Russia:

The main event coverage will start around 6:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 1:00 AM (Monday).

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 10:00 PM local time (Sunday).

Pakistan:

The main event coverage will start at around 3:00 AM local time (Monday).

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 10:00 PM (Monday).

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start around 11:00 AM (Monday).

France:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury main event coverage in France will start around 11:00 PM (Sunday).

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start around 11:00 PM (Monday).

Saudi Arabia:

The main event coverage in Saudi Arabia will start around 1:00 AM local time (Monday).

Bangladesh:

The main event coverage in Bangladesh will start around 4:00 AM local time (Monday).

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start around 12:00 AM local time (Monday).

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start around 11:00 PM local time (Sunday).

South Korea:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury coverage in South Korea will begin around 7:00 AM (Monday).

