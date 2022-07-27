"I’m not sure" - Joe Calzaghe doubts the appointment of Robert Garcia to Anthony Joshua's team

Anthony Joshua has taken some flak in the aftermath of hiring Robert Garcia as his new trainer. Former two-time world champion Joe Calzaghe aired his concerns about the appointment of Garcia.

'AJ' will face arguably the hardest fight of his career against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20. The gameplan will be significantly more important and the Brit will have to switch up his tactics against the highly skilled Ukrainian who bested him on the scorecards in their first meeting.

While doing an interview with Boxing Social, Calzaghe spoke on the appointment of Garcia to Joshua's training team, where he said:

“I’m not sure [whether Garcia is the right man for the job], we have to wait and see at the end of the day. I think it was time for him to have a change so I think that’s the right idea, whether Garcia is the right guy, I’m not sure, we’ll wait and see."

Calzaghe added:

“He knows he tactically needs to change against Usyk, who is a very, very good boxer. His amateur pedigree, boxing from a young age, he’s an excellent boxer and a big guy. I think if Joshua can make his strength pay more in this fight and use his punching power – it could be really interesting. Look, it’s gonna be a tough ask but it’ll be an exciting fight.”

Watch Anthony Joshua train ahead of his rematch:

Will Robert Garcia and Anthony Joshua prove the doubters wrong?

It's well known that the Brit traveled around the world to scout a new trainer to hire into his camp ahead of his rematch against the Ukrainian. After traveling far and wide, 'AJ' and Angel Fernandez have selected Garcia to be the new coach.

Due to the dominant performance by Usyk in the first battle, this fight represents a much harder test.

Ultimately, Garcia holds a lot of experience and has won multiple world titles with his fighters. He was also the 2011 Ring Magazine "Trainer of the Year." Garcia has expressed his eagerness to win his first heavyweight world title with Joshua, the Brit is the first heavyweight he'll be training.

