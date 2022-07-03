Joe Joyce stops Christian Hammer to retain his WBO, WBC titles - Full Card Results 

Joe Joyce stopped Christian Hammer in Round 4 to retain his WBO international and WBC silver heavyweight titles. Their contest took place inside the iconic Wembley Arena in London, England. The Brit entered tonight seeking his 14th win in a row, and by scoring a victory via TKO, he now has only one fight on his record that went the distance.

Christian Hammer joins an elite class of heavyweights to fall to Joe Joyce, the likes of which include Daniel Dubois, Carlos Takam, and former WBC world champ Bermane Stiverne. The two were scheduled to go 12 rounds, but 'Juggernaut' ended things eight rounds ahead of schedule.

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer results

Joe Joyce def. Christian Hammer via TKO in Round 4

'Juggernaut' eased to a comfortable victory for his first fight in nearly a year, maintaining his undefeated streak. The Brit forced Hammer to take a knee at the end of the third round, which spelled the beginning of the end for the German heavyweight. He endured three more counts prior to the TKO.

In winning his clash, 'Juggernaut' has cemented himself as the mandatory challenger for the WBO world title.

Joyce will surely have his eyes on the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Whoever comes out victorious from their clash will hold the WBO title, of which the Brit is the mandatory challenger.

Zolani Tete def. Jason Cunningham via KO in Round 4

Zolani Tete decimated Jason Cunningham as the Brit looked to elevate his competition against the former two-weight world champion. For the first three rounds, Tete seized control with his southpaw stance and sharp jabs.

He dropped Cunningham once before landing a significant left hook which left his opponent motionless on the ground, milliseconds after the ref had already waved off the contest. Paramedics were required to treat the fallen Brit, providing oxygen until he could get back to his feet four minutes later.

Mark Chamberlain def. Marc Vidal via UD

Henry Turner def. Jakub Laskowski via PTS

Tommy Fletcher def. Aron Vrnoga via TKO in Round 4

Micky Burke def. Serge Ambomo via PTS

