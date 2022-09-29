"He gets bashed up"- Joe Joyce predicts how a potential fight against Anthony Joshua would go

WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion Joe Joyce has predicted how a potential fight between him and Anthony Joshua would go.

'Juggernaut' is coming off an impressive 11th-round TKO victory over Joseph Parker in their highly anticipated WBO Intermin Heavyweight Championship match that took place recently. Joyce looked in control of the fight from the start, and with this win, he further cemented his name as one of the top fighters in the division.

Following his victory, there has been a lot of speculation regarding what's next for Joyce. While speaking about the same during an interview with iFL TV, 'Juggernaut' talked about how a potential matchup between himself and Anthony Joshua would go. While suggesting that he would love to take revenge for their 2011 amateur matchup, Joyce said:

"He gets knocked out. He gets bashed up. Like his last performances haven't really impressed me. I think it's better, his second fight against Usyk was better but that will be a fight, that will be an interesting fight and I will love to get some revenge."

Watch Joyce's full interview with iFL TV below:

Tyson Fury believes Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight in the world

Following his win over Joseph Parker, Joe Joyce has received praise from many. As mentioned earlier, he has clearly established himself as one of the best heavyweights in the world.

Interestingly, having previously stated that Deontay Wilder is the second-best heavyweight in the world, Tyson Fury has seemingly changed his mind. 'The Gypsy King' has now suggested that Joyce is the second-best heavyweight in the world behind himself.

Tyson Fury took to social media to suggest the same, and he stated:

"I gotta say that big Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight behind meself. And on his day, given his moment, who knows if he can beat me or not. I think we will have to find out one of these days."

Tyson Fury further teased a potential matchup against 'Juggernaut' by saying:

"Who knows if he's number one? One day we will have to find out who's better out of me and him."

Watch Fury's video below:

