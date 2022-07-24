Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe: Where to watch?

Joet Gonzalez meets Issac Dogboe for the WBO International Featherweight title on Saturday, July 23 at the Grand Casino in Minnesota, USA. It will be hosted by Bob Arum; set to start at 10 PM ET as the main event on a two-fight card which promises to be exciting. Gonzalez and Dogboe will enter the ring around 11:30 PM ET.

Joet Gonzalez was 23-0 before losing to Shakur Stevens in 2019. He has won twice and lost twice since, and is now 25-2. He won the WBO strap in his last fight against Jeo Santisima. If he wins on Saturday, Gonzalez could have a chance at the WBO World title in the upcoming months.

Joet Gonzalez said:

"You can expect another exciting fight. I’m here to entertain the fans. I’d fight whoever and whenever. I’d fight all the top fighters. Expect another great fight from me."

Isaac Dogboe has won his last three fights and is now 23-2, but hasn’t been in the ring since last November when he defeated Christopher Diaz to win the NABO Featherweight Championship. Like Gonzalez, he's hoping for a shot at the WBO World title.

Issac Dogboe stated:

"One thing I believe is that without risk there is no reward. I love the challenge. I’m always willing to go in there with whoever is in front of me. I’m really looking forward to this fight. I know that Joet is going to bring it. I’m really looking forward to what he’s going to bring.”

In the co-main event, Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-1, 7 KOs) will fight unbeaten contender Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs). The lightweight bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

How to live stream Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Date: Saturday, July 23

Start time (USA): 10:00 PM ET

Main ring walks: 11:30 PM ET (estimated)

Live stream: ESPN+ via WatchESPN and ESPN app

The fight will stream on ESPN+ which requires a subscription. On the ESPN website, a monthly subscription costs $5.99. Alternatively, one can pay $13.99 per month for the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle. The fight can be seen on WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far