John Fury blames "greedy promoters" and fight purse issues for delay in Tyson Fury's return

John Fury has revealed why Tyson Fury's return to the ring hasn't been made official.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Derek Chisora in December. However, as the story goes, 'Del Boy' was never supposed to be in the ring that night.

No, prior to the trilogy fight coming to fruition, Fury was in talks with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' was fresh off his August decision victory over Anthony Joshua but was forced to decline the undisputed heavyweight championship fight due to injury. For his part, 'AJ' later declined to fight Fury as well.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's teams stayed in contact, with the two even having a face-off in December. Following that face-off, there were reports the two were finalizing a clash for the spring.

Months on from those reports, the fight is yet to be scheduled. Oleksandr Usyk recently came out and placed the blame on Tyson Fury, citing money issues. In a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, John Fury addressed the hold-up stating that money issues and greedy promoters were behind the delay:

"Greedy promoters don't want to pay Tommy what he's worth, and it's the same with Tyson. That's what the delay is here. They won't pay him what he's worth, they want him for nothing. They want to make all the money, they want the lion's share and give Tyson the small end."

See his comments below:

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/t… John Fury confirms negotiations between son Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk have stalled John Fury confirms negotiations between son Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk have stalledmirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/t…

John Fury gives prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Despite these money issues, John Fury believes his son will fight Oleksandr Usyk.

In the same interview with Mirror Fighting, the trainer and former boxer previewed Tyson Fury's clash with 'The Cat.' The fight promises to be an exciting one, and it will be a historic one as well.

The winner of the heavyweight collision will be crowned the first undisputed champion in the weight class in over 20 years. That last unified champion was Lennox Lewis, as 'The Lion' knocked out Mike Tyson in his final title defense as an undisputed titleholder in 2002.

Whenever Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk share the ring, John Fury believes his son will dominate. In the interview, the coach stated:

"Usyk? His legs would be gone in three or four rounds messing with Tyson - physical exhaustion. That's what Tyson will do, he's a clever guy and he does on the night what will suit his opponent and he'll do what will suit Usyk, which will be good. It won't be pretty to watch, but again the Gypsy King will prevail."

Poll : 0 votes