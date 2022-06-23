Tyson Fury's father picks Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk - "He’s ducked nobody"

John Fury has sided with Anthony Joshua ahead of the latter's Unified World Heavyweight Title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. The cornerman even teased that his son Tyson Fury could come out of retirement and face his compatriot Joshua in an Undisputed Title fight if he comes out victorious.

Joshua and Usyk will face each other on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight Titles to Usyk via unanimous decision in September last year.

Fury believes that Joshua's physical attributes will pay dividends in their rematch to allow the Brit to regain his belts. The 58-year-old Fury told Pro Boxing Fans, as reported by BoxingScene:

“I just want AJ to achieve. Because for my money now he’s underachieved, because he’s better than what you’re seeing. He just needs the right people around him. I’ll always have time for AJ. He’s given us some great nights, he’s ducked nobody, he’s fought them all."

He went on to say:

“Whoever they’ve put in front of AJ, give him credit he’s fought them. Yes, okay he’s lost, but he’s boxed hasn’t he? So give the kid credit, he’s still only a very young man and I do believe with his size and strength and a bit more oil in his can and a bit more brain used, he can win his title for the third time and then who knows? You might get the big GK [Gypsy King] back! But, good luck to Anthony, he’s a nice kid.”

The rematch was originally set for May but was put on hold due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Usyk returned to his home country to join the military and defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion which began in February.

The 35-year-old has now received permission from his country to return to his training camp and prepare for the much-awaited rematch.

The two heavyweights are now in Saudi Arabia filming the promo footage for the rematch.

Anthony Joshua sends simple message to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is extremely confident as he gears up to take on Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to avenge his loss and become a three-time world champion.

The 32-year-old is now under the tutelage of renowned trainer Robert Garcia and the Brit is positive he has made the necessary adjustments to win the rematch.

In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, he said:

"I've made the necessary changes. My message to Usyk is simple, I'll see you Aug 20!"

