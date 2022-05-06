Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga date set

Jonathan Gonzalez and Mark Anthony Barriga are set to fight for the WBO Light Flyweight Title on June 24, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Gonzalez has a record of 25-3-1 with 14 knockouts and Barriga has a record of 11-1 with two knockouts. Barriga competed for the Philippines at the 2012 Olympics in London and turned pro in 2016. He won the WBO International Mini Flyweight title in 2017. Gonzalez won the WBO Junior Flyweight Title in 2021 after defeating Elwin Soto via split-decision.

Barriga lost to Carlos Licona when he challenged for the IBF Light Flyweight title in 2018. He has expressed confidence in the upcoming bout but acknowledged that it will be a tough fight. Bad Left Hook quoted the Filipino as saying:

“I have fought in the Olympics, for a world title, and was ranked No. 1 in the world, but this is the most important fight of my career. La Bomba is a world champion for a reason. He is a great opponent, and this is going to be an exciting fight.” h/t Bad Left Hook

Gonzalez may pursue a rematch with Kosei Tanaka, who is the top-ranked fighter in the division, if he beats Barriga this year.

Who is Jonathan Gonzalez?

Jonathan Gonzalez was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico in 1991. He began boxing at the age of four with his father, who was a Golden Gloves champion. He had a successful amateur career and won a gold medal at the 2008 World Youth Championships. In 2011, he turned professional.

Gonzalez won his first 14 fights. He then faced Giovani Segura for the WBO Latino Flyweight Title, a bout which resulted in his first career loss. Gonzalez climbed the ranks over his next 10 fights and challenged Tanaka for the WBO Flyweight Title in 2019. He lost by stoppage in the seventh round. At the time, he was the No.1-ranked flyweight in the world.

Jonathan Gonzalez won his next several bouts and then challenged Elwin Soto for the light flyweight belt. After a tough contest, he was awarded the victory and claimed the world title. The bout with Barriga will be his first world title defense.

